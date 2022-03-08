Trending Topics

Montreal's Piknic Électronik Has Open Jobs For Summer 2022 & Some Pay $24.69/Hour

The company is hosting an open house on March 26 if you want to apply!

Montreal's Piknic Électronik festival.
Piknic Électronik Montréal | Facebook

Besides gas prices in Montreal, it seems as though the other thought on everyone's mind lately is: where the heck is summer? Well, we may still need to wait a while until we start feeling summer temperatures, but that doesn't mean we can't start planning what to do during our warm months.

For those of you looking for summer jobs in Montreal, we've found a fun one where you can make some serious money for certain positions: Piknic Électronik!

This outdoor electronic music event is looking for all kinds of Montrealers to join its staff for summer 2022 and there are some cool bonuses when working for the company, such as "one $500 scholarship drawn every month among the staff" and social events organized for the staff during the summer.

Plus, of course, you'll get to hear some great beats during the entirety of your shift.

If this sounds like an exciting opportunity to you, note that Piknic Électronik is hiring for the following positions:

Operations team:

  • Maintenance agent
  • Greeting agent
  • Security agent
  • Inventory clerk
  • Busboy/busgirl

Production team:

  • Maneuver
  • Forklifter
  • Carpenter
  • Storekeeper

Piknic Électronik confirmed with MTL Blog that these positions pay anywhere between $14.25 and $24.69 an hour.

The company is hosting an open house on March 26 for people to stop in at the office and apply. It's happening between 1 and 5 p.m. at 6600, rue Hutchison. Piknic Électronik said that "all you need to have with you is your resume and your best smile!" So, sounds like it'll be very low pressure.

If ever you can't make it on March 26, you can always apply through the online form.

Piknic Électronik's Open House

Courtesy of Piknic Électronik

When: March 26, 2022 from 1-5 p.m.

Where: 6600, rue Hutchison, Outremont, QC

Confirm your attendance

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

