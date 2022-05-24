Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

centre bell

Billie Eilish's Montreal Bell Centre Concert Has Been Cancelled

After it was originally postponed.

Senior Editor
Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish.

@billieeilish | Instagrambillieeilish | Instagram

American Gen Z crooner Billie Eilish is no longer scheduled to bring her Happier Than Ever tour to Montreal. The singer's Bell Centre concert has been cancelled.

evenko made the announcement on social media. It said that its customers would automatically receive refunds for their tickets.

The concert cancellation follows its postponement earlier this year. In January, Eilish and her team, citing local COVID-19 guidelines and "an abundance of caution," announced the concert originally scheduled for February 15 would not go forward as planned.

evenko had set a new placeholder date in January 2023.

Her February 16 appearance at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena was also postponed.

evenko Instagram story announcing the cancellation of Billie Eilish's Montreal Bell Centre concert.evenko Instagram story announcing the cancellation of Billie Eilish's Montreal Bell Centre concert.@evenko | Instagram

Evenko did not say why the Bell Centre concert had been cancelled.

The Happier Than Ever World Tour is still scheduled to make stops in Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Switzerland, and the U.K.

