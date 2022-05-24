Drake Visited A Montreal Bar While He Was Here For Festival Metro Metro
Ziggy's is Drake approved!
Drake is known for being one of Canada's biggest artists, and rightfully so. While the Toronto-born star may live an international lifestyle, his love for Canada appears to have gone nowhere, especially following his most recent visit to Montreal bar, Ziggy's Pub located on 1470 Crescent Street.
The 'God's Plan' rapper frequents the six as often as he can, but Toronto isn't the only city Drake is showing love for.
Drake made a surprise visit to the 514 this past weekend for the Festival Metro Metro — except he was one of the very few who knew about it.
The rapper surprised everyone after Lil Baby brought out Drake during his set to perform 'Girls Want Girls'.
Well, it seems as if the Metro Metro crowd weren't the only ones who were in for quite the surprise.
Drake seemingly visited Montreal establishment, Ziggy's Pub after the bar shared a post to its Facebook page on May 23, 2022.
"Just another Sunday night at Ziggy's!" the pub stated in the caption of the photo that shows bar owner, Ziggy Eichenbaum and Drake posing together as Drake holds a cap that says "Ziggy's Pub Montreal's Best Sh*thole."
MTLBlog reached out to Ziggy's for the deets on how this visit came to be and whether Drake shared a beverage with the Crescent bar owner. While the bar has yet to respond, we'll definitely be back to update.
Although this has not been confirmed, a comment below the post from Bridgette Boucher stated how "It was a great night and Drake and his tall men were all nice guys...oh and Ziggy also," implying the rapper was in the bar with a posse, or most likely, a group of bodyguards.
With that being said, it appears as if Ziggy's is Drake approved, and those hats are probably going to become a hot commodity.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.