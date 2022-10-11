Blink 182 Is Coming To Montreal Next Year & The Band Is Back Together For Some Reason
What's their age again?
Don't blink or you might miss them — Blink 182 is back in Montreal for one night only next year. The pop-punk band that celebrated its 30th anniversary in August is not only reuniting to go on a world tour in 2023 but also dropping a whole new album. They'll perform at the Bell Centre on May 12, reviving fan favourites from the late '90s and early '00s and introducing plenty of new material.
"We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," the band announced on its otherwise empty Instagram page. The exact reason for the reunion and tour — they're bored? they're broke? they're back in love? — is unclear.
Frontman Tom DeLonge has been mostly absent from the group since 2005 when he left to form Angels & Airwaves. Blink-182 got back together briefly before DeLonge announced his permanent departure in 2015. While theories have persisted over what exactly tore the band apart, all of that now seems like water under the bridge.
"What if I told you we just made the best album of our career?" DeLonge tweeted on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Blink bassist Mark Hoppus (accidentally) announced last year that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood cancer. "Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future," he tweeted in June 2021.
That wish is finally coming true. Hoppus shared that he was cancer-free last September.
Fans who want to relive Blink-182 hits from their youth like "All the Small Things" and "What's My Age Again?" can get tickets online starting Monday, October 17. The band's new song "Edging" will come out a few days before.