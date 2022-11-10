A Blink-182 Dance Party Is Coming To Montreal This Month & Tickets Are Less Than $20
Relive your emo childhood with hits from the '90s and '00s.🤘
You should know by now that Blink-182's Mark, Tom and Travis are reuniting for a brand new album and a world tour in 2023, including a stop in Montreal. What you perhaps don't know is that you don't have to wait that long to relive your emo childhood, as SUPER TASTE MTL is hosting a Blink-182 (and friends) dance party on November 26.
The pop-punk throwback will take place at Bar Le Ritz PD.
Fans can expect to revel in the nostalgia and jam to hits from the '90s, '00s and '10s, including Blink-182's "What's My Age Again?" and "Dammit!," as well as tunes from My Chemical Romance, Paramore, All Time Low, Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Sum 41, Avril Lavigne and more.
The event will take place from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. and tickets are currently on sale for $18.74 including tax.
If you can't make it to the dance party this month and you're too poor to see their wildly expensive show next year, punk bar Turbo Haüs will also be hosting a free Blink-182 cover show in May.
Considering past SUPER TASTE MTL parties, including the Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé events, sold out really fast, you and your rebellious crew might wanna grab some tickets while you can.
Blink-182 (& Friends) Dance Party
Cost: $18.74
When: November 26, from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Bar Le Ritz PDB, 179, rue Jean-Talon O.