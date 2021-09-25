A Bullet Was Fired Through The Floor Of A Montreal Triplex Into The Unit Below
Police arrested two suspects in LaSalle.
Two people on the ground floor of a triplex must've had quite the scare on Friday night. A gunshot was fired from the floor above them, leaving a bullet hole in the ceiling, a Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) spokesperson confirmed to Narcity Québec.
Jean-Pierre Brabant of the SPVM said police received a call at around 11:45 p.m. on September 24 "for a gunshot that had been heard [...] in LaSalle."
"When we arrived on the scene, police officers indeed found that there was a hole, a projectile impact, as well as a shell casing located on the scene," Brabant said.
After analyzing the scene, police concluded that the shot was fired from the second floor to the lower floor.
Two people were on the lower floor when the shooting occurred, but Brabant said no one was injured.
"We did some checks. We went to see the tenants of the upper floor, who gave their versions. They were arrested at the scene and the last I heard they were released with a promise to appear [in court]. The investigation is still ongoing on our side to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting," continued Brabant.
The two suspects arrested were not known to the SPVM.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.