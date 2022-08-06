6 Government Of Canada Jobs Available Right Now That All Pay Over $100,000
Six jobs that pay a six-figure salary! 💰
If you've been on the hunt for a job with the Government of Canada, there are currently six open spots for candidates in Quebec and across the country. With positions available in several departments including Statistics Canada, Canada Space Agency, and the Canada Revenue Agency, you can score a job and a seriously good salary.
The roles all pay over $100,000 with one position even offering over $200,000!
Most roles require specific qualifications, including Bilingualism, post-secondary education, and past experience. So, if you've got what the feds are looking for, then apply away.
Internal Audit Project Leaders
Salary: $95,995 to $108,042
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens with a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution will be considered for this role. Applicants must have experience in conducting independent internal audits, reviews or studies and experience in preparing internal audit products, such as terms of reference, a summary of findings and briefing material related to internal audits.
The job is available in various locations within Canada and linguistic requirements, including bilingualism, are preferred. The deadline to apply for this position is August 18, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST.
Senior Communications Advisor
Salary: $99,759 to $106,945
Company: National Research Council Canada
Who Should Apply: Applicants who have a university degree in communications or another related area of study, such as marketing. Candidates should have experience in providing strategic communications advice on complex and sensitive issues to senior-level clients all while planning and implementing communications plans, products and activities in a fast-paced high-demand environment.
Bilingualism is imperative for this position. Per the job listing, overtime may sometimes be required and preference will be given to Canadian citizens and permanent residents of Canada. The deadline to apply is August 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST.
Environmental Assessment Officer
Salary: $74,580 to $106,933
Company: National Defence
Who Should Apply: In this role, candidates will be expected together and review information and provide an analysis of scientific, technical or policy information related to environmental matters. Applicants must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in biology, environmental sciences or another science relevant to the position.
The position requires various linguistic skills including English essential and Bilingual imperative BBB/BBB. Applicants should also have experience implementing environmental initiatives, programs, projects, policies, directives or standard operating procedures. The deadline to apply for this role is August 10, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PST.
Managing Director
Salary: $178,900 to $223,500
Company: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada
Who Should Apply: Candidates must be located in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa or Vancouver to be considered, and possess a degree from a post-secondary institution or an acceptable combination of relevant professional industry education and experience. English is essential for the role and knowledge of current and emerging trends and risks as they relate to the financial services industry, domestically and internationally is preferred.
A Reliability Status security clearance check is required for this role, as is domestic and international travel. Further experience in areas such as accounting policy, financial reporting, investor relations and internal audits is an asset. The deadline to apply is August 10, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PST.
Various Cloud Positions
Salary: $75,129 to $126,390
Company: Statistics Canada
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have graduated from a two-year program of study from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another specialty relevant to the position to be staffed. Various language requirements are in place for this role including English or French Essential and Bilingual Imperative BBB/BBB.
Experience working in an Information Management and Information Technology (IM/IT) environment focused on analyzing IM/IT requirements, delivering IM/IT solutions or providing IM/IT support is preferred. The deadline to apply is August 18, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PST.
IT Manager
Salary: $101,541 to $126,390
Company: Canada Space Agency
Who Should Apply: Graduation from a two-year program of study from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another specialty relevant to the position is required to be considered. Experience in human resources management, managing financial resources, and providing advice and recommendations to senior management, stakeholders or technical staff is preferred.
The role is available to Canadian citizens, however, the job will take place in Longueuil, Quebec. A secret security clearance is required for this position. The deadline to apply is August 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PST.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.