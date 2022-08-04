Circus & Musical Performances Are Going To Take Over Alleyways Across Montreal
Dance, theatre, circus acts, concerts and more might be coming to your backyard! 🤡
FAR, the Festival des arts de ruelle, is back for a sixth edition, from August 29 to September 11. Close to 225 professional local and international artists will showcase their impressive skills in our city's alleys. The goal is to make the art world accessible to all Montrealers.
The eclectic and electric program this year includes percussion, circus wader, clown, street theatre and hula hoop performances. Whole troops will pass by Montrealers's very own backyards.
The festivities will start with a 5à7 format for seven days, and conclude with three days of intensive street performances. The parade and installations will gradually take over the island, passing through nine neighbourhoods and boroughs, including Parc-Extension, Ahuntsic, Côte-des-Neiges, Ville-Marie, Anjou, the Sud-Ouest, Saint-Laurent and Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie.
The Mixbus, a moving bus transformed into a roaming stage, will welcome artists such as Max D Tremblay, France D'Amour, Jaco, Malaimé Soleil, Flora and Soran.
Montrealers can also watch FAR shows on their laptops, in the comfort of their home, via broadcasts on the event's Facebook page.
Until then, you can listen to a new episode of La P’tite Brassée, FAR's official podcast, every Thursday until the beginning of the festival. Host Olivier Courtois will meet and chat with artists who participated in the fifth edition of the festival in 2021.
Festival des arts de ruelle
Cost: Free
When: August 29 to September 11
Where: Parc-extension, Ahuntsic, Côte-des-Neiges, Ville-Marie, Anjou, Sud-Ouest, Saint-Laurent & Rosemont/La-Petite-Patrie