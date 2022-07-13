CSIS Is Hiring Students Across Canada — Here Are 6 Jobs In Montreal
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service is accepting applications for this fall.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring students for a series of co-op jobs for its fall 2023 work term beginning next September.
The CSIS described itself in a tweet as an organization that "helps keep Canada [...] safe from #NationalSecurity threats," so if that sounds appealing, read on.
We've curated a list of only the positions located in Montreal or nearby in Quebec. Keep in mind that these opportunities are only available to Canadian citizens.
The co-op program specifically seeks to find "flexible and adaptable" students and retain them full-time once their schooling is over. To qualify, you must be a full-time student at an accredited post-secondary institution recognized in Canada, according to the CSIS website.
For these co-op positions, the pay is hourly and depends on your level of study and how many times you've worked for the CSIS before. Each work term can last between four and 16 months. For college or cégep students in their first work term, you can expect to be paid $15.40 per hour. If you're an undergraduate, it'll be $17.12, and if you're a graduate student, you'll start at $22.04.
Administrative Assistant
Locations: Montreal, QC, and others
Who Should Apply: Bilingual students with an interest in administrative support work. Good degree programs for this role include Business Administration, Commerce, and Education Sciences, among others.
Experience in administrative support is a plus. If you're good at planning and coordinating administrative tasks, scheduling things, and "providing client services," then maybe give it a shot.
The deadline to apply is September 30, 2022.
Finance
Locations: Montreal, QC, and others
Who Should Apply: Assertive students with experience using financial systems and Microsoft Excel, applying financial policies, and crunching numbers. This position has two options in terms of specialization.
Your first option is Financial Operations. This role would require you to provide advice on expenses, verify claims, work with financial data, and produce reports. If that sounds boring, try Resource Management, which would involve monitoring financial activities and analyzing any trends, as well as applying policies.
The deadline to apply is September 30, 2022.
Human Resources
Locations: Montreal, QC, and others
Who Should Apply: There are many HR-related positions available for students, but many of these are located in Ottawa. Your options for a Montreal-based CSIS HR role are in the Recruiting and Staffing specialization.
This would involve conducting research, interviewing candidates, updating HR databases, and conducting reference checks.
The deadline to apply is September 30, 2022.
Information Management
Locations: Montreal, QC, and others
Who Should Apply: Good candidates for information management positions should ideally have experience working directly with clients. Competency with word processing and email is also a requirement, which present-day students almost certainly possess at this point.
This role consists of standard administrative work, like organizing and managing files. Data entry experience is a big plus!
The deadline to apply is September 30, 2022.
Information Technology and Engineering
Locations: Montreal, QC, and others
Who Should Apply: The range of specializations in this job category is quite impressive, so consider applying if you are interested in any of the following:
- Database administration
- Embedded systems programming/hardware
- IT infrastructure support
- IT/Network security
- Networking/Network Engineering/Telecommunications
- Software development
- Specialized intelligence collection systems
- Support technicians
- Quality assurance and testing
General qualities that would benefit an applicant to any of these positions include good problem-solving and analytical skills as well as strong client service skills.
The deadline to apply is September 30, 2022.
Protective Services Officer
Location: Gatineau, QC
Who Should Apply: Students with experience in security or policing are invited to apply to this role, which includes communicating with clients as well as fellow employees.
You should have a strong ability to collaborate with your team and supervisors, and adapt well to quickly changing environments.
The deadline to apply is September 30, 2022.
One more thing: to qualify for these positions, you'll have to undergo a thorough background check. The feds also specify that it’s important "not to use any illegal drugs from the time you submit your application." So keep that in mind.