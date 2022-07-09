CSIS Jobs Are Available In Montreal & Many Of Them Pay Over $100,000
Looking for work with the Government of Canada?
If you've been looking to score a job with the Government of Canada, then we've totally got you covered.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring for many roles across Montreal and Quebec, and a few of them pay well over $100,000.
Whether you're looking for work in fields such as administration, communications, foreign language analysis, technology, or even student CO-OP programs, the CSIS has many positions to fill.
So, check out if any of the open roles are a fit for you.
Administrative Assistant
Salary: $49,130 - $59,750
Locations: Montreal, QC and others.
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens with an undergraduate degree and one year of experience, or college diploma and two years of experience, or a high school diploma with three years experience.
Candidates should have experience in clerical support services including data entry, reception and filing. Employees will be expected to remain in their position for one year. The deadline to apply is July 16, 2022.
Head, Management Services
Salary: $84,050 - $102,250
Locations: Gatineau, QC
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens who have an undergraduate degree and four years of experience, or college diploma and seven years of experience, or a high school diploma and nine years of experience. Candidates must have two years of experience in writing administrative or technical correspondence such as reports, briefing notes or presentations.
Applicants should also have experience in stakeholder or client engagement. Candidates must be eligible to receive an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance and be bilingual for CBC/CBC, I positions. The deadline to apply is July 22, 2022.
Foreign Language Communication Analyst
Salary: $84,050- $102,250
Locations: Montreal, QC and others.
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens who have received an undergraduate degree from an accredited learning institution recognized in Canada. Applicants must have two years of experience in research and analysis and report writing.
Candidates should also have experience with computer systems and also know how to use computer applications, tools, and communications / social media apps. Candidates must be eligible to receive an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance and be able to communicate in both English and French. The deadline to apply is August 2, 2022.
Technology Professionals
Salary: $89,934 - $109,408
Location: Montreal, QC and others.
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens who have graduated from a two-year program of study from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology and software engineering. Applicants should have an undergraduate or Master's degree in a related field with three years of related experience.
CSIS is looking to fill nine different streams including an analyst, developer, IT security, and communications, to name a few. For details regarding the requirements for each stream, check out the job listing below. The deadline to apply is August 2, 2022.
Student CO-OP
Salary: Student hourly salary
Location: Montreal, QC and others.
Who Should Apply: The CSIS is looking for students who thrive on tackling diverse challenges in a unique environment, the listing says. Applicants should be completing an undergraduate degree or college diploma in fields such as business or public administration, labour or industrial relations, commerce, organizational development, education sciences and social sciences.
Candidates should have experience in providing administrative support and have an adaptable/flexible schedule. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2022.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.