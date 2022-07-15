Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Statistics Canada Jobs Are Available & You Could Earn Over $21/Hour

All you need is high school diploma and computer skills!

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Government of Canada building.

Government of Canada building.

Ggw1962 | Dreamstime

If you've been looking to land a job with the Government of Canada, then we've got you covered. Statistics Canada is currently looking to hire interviewer positions and all you need is a high school diploma and decent computer skills to be eligible.

The Statistical Survey Operations department is now recruiting candidates across Canada to fill in the role of an SSO interviewer.

The job would require potential candidates to conduct survey collection activities with the public, which entails using a variety of methods in order to obtain statistical information.

SSO interviewers will also be expected to organize, complete, and perform quality control on several assignments. The job listing also states that applicants must be able and willing to develop and maintain productive relationships with respondents of assigned surveys.

The position pays between $17.83 to $21.78 per hour. However, Statistics Canada may offer salary premiums for second language use or evening and weekend work.

In order to be considered, applicants must have successfully completed secondary school according to provincial standards or approved alternatives. The listing states that an "acceptable combination of education, training, and/or experience may be accepted."

Additionally, experience with the use of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and Outlook) may be needed for this job.

Experience in gathering information in order to conduct a survey and dealing with the public are considered assets for these roles.

The positions require various language prerequisites including English Essential, French Essential, and Bilingual (English and French). Candidates must be willing to undergo a Reliability Status security clearance.

Statistics Canada Interviewer Job

Salary: $17.83 to $21.78 per hour

Company: Statistical Survey Operations — Statistics Canada

Apply here

