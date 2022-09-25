8 Available Montreal Jobs That Pay $100,000 Or More
With the right certification, the world is your oyster.
Sitting at your computer and sending your silly little emails is definitely a job, but it might not pay what you want. With the cost of living what it is, it's not unreasonable to be searching for your employment glow-up. Maybe that next Montreal job for you is closer than you think.
These eight open positions are for jobs located in the city, no relocation required. Some have certifications or other requirements that, if you have them, can unlock salaries as high as $140,000.
Software Engineer
Salary: $140,000 to $210,000
Company: ClickJobz Canada
Location: Remote!
Who Should Apply: This position is remote and entirely in English — what a find! For Canadian citizens and permanent residents with experience programming in Python, HTML, CSS and JavaScript, this role is perfect if you have five or more years' experience in the field. You only need a Bachelor's degree, though. If you've recently relocated from Ukraine, this role is specially made open for you.
Benefits for this role include comprehensive health insurance.
Accountant
Salary: $65 to $75 an hour, 40 hours per week
Company: Recrute Action, Inc.
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Bilingual Canadians with a related Bachelor's degree and 5 or more years of experience are a good fit for this job in accounting. It requires navigating a fast-paced environment of preparing audits, reports and financial statements, recommending best practices for accounting systems and management, and analyzing financial records.
Client-focused, organized and team-focused people are encouraged to apply.
Dental Hygienist
Salary: $100,000 to $130,000
Company: Personnel Dentaire S.E.N.C.
Location: Montreal, QC (with a twist)
Who Should Apply: This lower-level dentistry position pays surprisingly well despite only requiring a DEC in dental hygiene. If you have that qualification, you'll know what is expected of you in any clinic. No English is required for this job, which involves relocating to Lausanne, Switzerland, near the bustling cities of Western Europe. It comes with an 18-month optionally extendable contract, so this could be a tooth-brusher's dream — think of it like an exchange semester, but it's your entire life. Sounds pretty neat, right?
This job also offers 4 to 5 weeks of paid vacation, so you can really make the most of your relative proximity to Berlin, Paris and Rome.
Regional Business Development Specialist for Lighting and Power
Salary: US $80,000 to US $120,000
Company: WPG Americas, Inc.
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Self-motivated people with technical knowledge of lighting and power are great for this job, which requires good written communication skills both for those with technical understanding and laypeople without. You should have three to five years of sales experience and feel comfortable promoting new client relationships and negotiating with potential partners.
You'll need to get a strong understanding of the products being offered at any time — this is a fast-paced and often changing workplace, which could be perfect for the right candidate.
Lead Software Developer
Salary: $100,000 or more
Company: Intrado
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: This is a senior role, good for a developer with at least eight years of programming experience and one or more years of experience leading a team. You'll be working with graphic interfaces in .NET using WPF, GitHub, JavaScript, NodeJS and React. If those words mean something to you, you're on the right track. You'd be primarily responsible for making sure software features translate into technical requirements, and you'd be the product liaison in all regular meetings.
This role can be primarily remote, with only one or two days in the office per week.
Certified Construction Estimator
Salary: $100,000 or more
Company: Réno Montreal.ca
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Not every high-paying job has to be in software! Bilingual people with five to ten years of experience in renovation, with a valid driver's license, are on the right track for this job. You should have studied some type of building-related field in school, from architecture to design or more. A good understanding of wooden construction is a plus, as is five years of experience working with residential construction.
Applicants should be confident communicating with clients and detail-oriented when it comes to construction features.
Director of development - goods production, utilities, transportation and construction
Salary: $100,000 or more
Company: Novopro Projects, Inc.
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Anyone with five or more years of experience in the mining industry and good leadership skills is an excellent candidate for this position. It requires supervising a team of 11 to 15 people, providing guidance and establishing objectives for the development of policies and programs. The budget you'd be managing ranges from $500,000 to 1.5 million dollars, so you'll need to be comfortable and confident working with those funds.
You'd be representing the organization as a delegate, too, negotiating with clients and collaborating with other regions and divisions of the company.
Real Estate Agent
Salary: US $150,000 to US $250,000, plus commission
Company: More Leads More Conversions
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: To live out your Selling Sunset dreams, you'll need a valid real estate license and some sales or real estate experience. This role requires very strong communication skills and confidence, as well as attention to detail and ambition. You'll need to be organized, good with technology, self-motivated and willing to learn.
The company offers trainings on real estate as well as a "very competitive" commission structure (intriguing, no?). The hours are flexible, as with most real estate positions, and you'll also receive professional development help from more senior agents.