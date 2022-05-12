Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

DAVIDsTEA Is Treating Healthcare Workers To A Freebie Today

Don't wait t-oolong to take advantage of the deal! ☕

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
A group of healthcare workers pose with boxes of DAVIDsTEA. Right: A nurse wearing scrubs, a mask, and a clear face guard holds a a parcel branded with the company's logo.

A group of healthcare workers pose with boxes of DAVIDsTEA. Right: A nurse wearing scrubs, a mask, and a clear face guard holds a a parcel branded with the company's logo.

@davidstea | Instagram

Canadian retailer DAVIDsTEA is saying no to steep prices for healthcare workers on International Nurse’s Day. The company is offering free drinks to workers in Quebec's health network on Thursday. All flagship locations across the country are offering the sweet deal, including locations in downtown Montreal, the West Island, Anjou, Laval, and Longueuil.

The promo is available at DAVIDsTEA counters in Fairview Pointe Claire, Montreal's Eaton Centre, Les Galeries d'Anjou, Carrefour Laval, Promenades St-Bruno, and Quartier DIX30.

Any healthcare worker who shows up to one of those locations will receive a cup of hot or iced tea of the day free of charge. The tea on offer will vary per location.

The company has donated over 500,000 cups of tea to frontline heroes since January. They're now looking to expand their promo to even more teams and are accepting suggestions here or at sponsorship@davidstea.com.

