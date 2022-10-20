Drag Queens Trixie & Katya Discussed The Struggle Of Speaking French As An Anglo In Montreal
Montreal got a shoutout on their hit series 'UNHhhh.'
*Bird noises.* Montreal got some airtime in the latest episode of UNHhhh, world-famous drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova's hilarious hit YouTube series.
Every episode of the show features a different, often disregarded topic of discussion. Those subjects are really just launchpads for the zany duo to exchange views on whatever pops into their wig-clad heads, while a behind-the-camera producer tries in vain to steer the conversation.
This week's topic, language, elicited a display of the queens' French skills and an anecdote from Trixie about one embarrassing visit to Montreal.
"Girl, in Montreal, I went to a coffee shop and I ordered a sandwich in French and I thought I was serving" [emphasis Trixie's].
And like anyone with a clear anglo accent attempting to utter some French to a friendly bilingual server, her efforts were rebuffed.
"The guy just goes, 'nice French.'"
"You know what though," Katya opined, "I think because [...] being multilingual is so part of their culture, I think they lord it over us and they love it."
"We're uneducated swine."
This coming from a queen who speaks at least three languages and who, along with Trixie, delivered the episode intro in perfect French.
UNHhhh ep 192 - Languagewww.youtube.com
The latest episode of UNHhhh also featured a very authentic Swedish accent, an impressive imitation of Cher with a Swedish accent, a boarding school for border collies, Britney Spears' "Work B*tch," and sexy hair tosses.