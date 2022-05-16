Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada Has Issued A Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Montreal

And the North Shore is under a rainfall warning.

Senior Editor
Downtown Montreal skyline as seen from Mount Royal on a rainy day.

Downtown Montreal skyline as seen from Mount Royal on a rainy day.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

The Montreal area is under a severe thunderstorm watch ahead of expected rainfall Monday afternoon. The Environment Canada alert covers Montreal Island and Laval.

The Montérégie, Estrie, and Centre-du-Québec regions are also subject to a severe thunderstorm watch, as is Gatineau.

Severe thunderstorm watches (yellow) and rainfall warnings (red) in southern Quebec.Severe thunderstorm watches (yellow) and rainfall warnings (red) in southern Quebec.Environment Canada

The federal weather agency says it issues severe thunderstorm watches when storms could bring either "large hail, damaging winds," or "torrential rainfall."

Environment Canada has also issued rainfall warnings north of Montreal, in the Lanaudière and Laurentides regions, where between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain could fall.

The agency's hourly forecast for Montreal shows rain beginning by 3 p.m. Monday and continuing into Tuesday afternoon.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...