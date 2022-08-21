Environment Canada Has Issued A Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Montreal
Hold on tight to your umbrellas. ☔
Montreal is under a severe thunderstorm watch ahead of what could be a wet 24 hours. In its Sunday morning alert, Environment Canada says "conditions are favourable for the development" of storms that "may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."
The agency's hourly forecast for the city shows a "high" chance of precipitation beginning at 2 p.m., downgrading to a "medium" chance at 6 p.m. and continuing into Monday morning. There's a risk of thunderstorms from early afternoon Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.
The weekly forecast shows rain possibly continuing into Tuesday.
Environment Canada says it issues storm watches when atmospheric conditions could lead to either "large hail, damaging winds," or "torrential rainfall."
In addition to Montreal and Laval, the watch covers much of the Saint Lawrence River valley, stretching from the eastern part of the Outaouais region north of Gatineau to the Laurentides, Lanaudière, Montérégie, Mauricie, Centre-du-Québec, Chaudière-Appalaches and the Capitale-Nationale.
