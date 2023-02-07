Environment Canada Issued A Special Weather Statement For Montreal — Beware The Freezing Rain
There's also a risk of black ice across the island.
This mixed bag will consist of snow and rain across Southern Quebec, with the strong possibility of freezing rain as a low-pressure system travels over the province.
Environment Canada warns that surfaces like "highways, roads, walkways and parking lots" could become slippery and dangerous as the precipitation turns into ice.
MétéoMédia predicts temperatures ranging from three degrees to minus five over that two-day period for Montreal. Reports also indicate that the low-pressure system formed somewhere over Texas, so we can conveniently blame any ice accumulation on our neighbours to the south.
Montreal is especially at risk for black ice during this low-pressure nonsense, according to MétéoMédia. We'll have to wait and see just how bad it gets, since the risk of black ice is heavily dependent on the ground temperature, which could be anywhere below or just above freezing, according to the latest reports.
In case that wasn't enough, the wind is also going to turn things up a notch, blowing as fast as 60 kilometres per hour in the southernmost regions of Quebec, per MétéoMédia. This could reduce visibility on roads, especially if it ends up snowing.
Stay safe out there!
