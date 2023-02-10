Environment Canada Issued Snowfall & Freezing Rain Warnings For Several Regions Across Quebec
"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."
As Montreal continues to face cold and icy conditions, it appears as if several regions across Quebec are dealing with far more wintry weather. Environment Canada has issued snowfall and freezing rain warnings for nearly 20 areas in southern Quebec.
Amqui, Charlevoix, Gaspé, Lac-Saint-Jean, Montmagny, Rimouski, Saguenay, and many more regions are currently under a snowfall warning. EnviroCan indicates that snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres are expected today and travel conditions could worsen.
The federal weather department says that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times, particularly in times of heavy snow and that anyone taking to the roads this afternoon should "prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."
The province's capital is under a winter storm warning, with additional snowfall amounts of 10 centimetres being expected today. EnviroCan warns of "rapidly accumulating snow," in Quebec City as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become very icy and slippery.
As if the whirlwind of wild weather conditions weren't enough, a freezing rain warning has also been issued for the region of Mauricie.
"A few additional millimetres of freezing precipitation is expected this morning," EnviroCan said. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."
Luckily the weather is expected to clear up as of this weekend. The Weather Network is calling for a "mainly sunny" Saturday and Sunday with highs of minus four and one degrees Celsius, respectively.
The week will continue off to a sunny and dry start. However, wet and wild conditions will return as Montreal braces for nearly 20 millimetres of rain starting mid-week.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.