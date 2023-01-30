Montreal Early February Weather Has Temps Dropping To -30 & We're All Going To Lose Our Minds
At least it'll be closer to -20 during the day... 🥶
January's wildly unpredictable, freakishly warm and uncomfortably snowy weather seems to have finally been taken over by the frigid scourge of regular winter, and Montreal's early February forecast is looking colder than ever — literally.
Once the late-January snowfall tapers off into crisply dry cold days, we can expect daytime temperatures between -2 and -20 through February 5. These temperatures are lower than early February has seen in recent years, and much lower than its hottest days on record, when temperatures were as high as 8.3 degrees on February 5 in 1991.
None of that warmth is coming this year, though.
By February third, we'll be seeing nighttime temperatures as low as -30 degrees Celsius, which is less than one degree away from the coldest recorded temperature for that date (-30.6 degrees in 1971).
It's going to be so darn chilly that seven Quebec regions are facing an extreme cold warning from Environment Canada. The affected areas include Abitibi, Chibougamau, Lac-Saint-Jean, Matagami, Parent-réservoir Gouin, rivière Manicouagan and Waskaganish.
MétéoMédia concurs, anticipating windchills as low as -38 to -43. Yikes.
When the cold gets that intense, Quebecers are at a heightened risk of frostbite, especially younger and older people.
Thankfully, Montreal will miss most of that frigid fury — though the coldest days in early February will hover around -30, by the second week of the month, temperatures will rise to a brisk -2 to -5 during the day and -10 to -12 at night, according to MétéoMédia.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.