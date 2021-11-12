FedEx Is Hiring 1,000+ People Across Canada — Here's What's Available In Montreal
Some delivery jobs pay $18+/hour.
Delivery services across Canada are on a hiring spree. Canada Post and Purolator have a bunch of job openings in preparation for the peak delivery season. FedEx, meanwhile, is hiring staff to meet the greater rise in e-commerce brought on by the pandemic.
According to James Anderson, communications advisor at FedEx Canada, the company has already hired over 6,000 more workers since June 2020.
Now, Anderson says, FedEx is looking to hire an additional 1,162 workers across the country. All but 17 of these openings are ongoing.
In Montreal, FedEx anticipates hiring 72 more team members. But if you don't live in Montreal, don't fret.
Across the province, FedEx is looking to hire 222 people.
"FedEx Express Canada still has opportunities for full-time and part-time employment," Anderson said. "Positions available include drivers, couriers, and cargo handlers."
Here's a sampling of what jobs are available in Montreal right now.
Part-Time Delivery Driver
Where: 4041, rue Sere, Montreal, QC
Salary: $18.90 per hour
Who Should Apply: Candidates are asked to have a good driving record and be able to lift at least 70 pounds. Hours will vary according to need.
Security Specialist
Where: 4041, rue Sere, Montreal, QC
Salary: To be determined
Who Should Apply: If you're working on, or are even transitioning out of, a career in law enforcement or security services, this is an opportunity for you to use your skills. You must have at least five years of experience to apply.
Warehouse Worker
Where: 8481, Place Marien, Montréal-Est, QC
Salary: $17.30 per hour
Who Should Apply: This relatively straightforward job will have you lifting, sorting and packaging items for delivery.
FedEx's careers site has a full list of opportunities.