SSENSE Has Seasonal Jobs In Montreal For 2,000 People & The Pay Is $17.50/Hour
Need a good-paying holiday gig?
If you're looking for some well-paying holiday jobs in Montreal, SSENSE Montreal is looking to hire 2,000 warehouse workers for its peak period.
There are plenty of full-time and part-time positions to choose from.
House of @humanrace for @SSENSE at SSENSE Montreal 💚 https://t.co/3KdDtZaT8y— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell Williams) 1632497045.0
According to SSENSE, you'll be "responsible for processing the flow of goods including activities such as receiving, picking, packing, and palletizing."
Full-time will require a minimum of 40 hours per week with possible overtime.
Part-time work, meanwhile, will be up to 20 hours per week.
SSENSE offers an "hourly salary of $17.50 per hour, plus a night shift premium of $1/hour."
The company notes that it has adjusted its procedures to enhance the health and safety of all employees.
Prospective applicants can visit the SSENSE careers website.