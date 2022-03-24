Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
covid-19

François Legault Tested Positive For COVID-19, But Said He 'Feels Good'

Just call him Papa Positive.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
François Legault wears a face mask embroidered with the Quebec flag.​

François Legault wears a face mask embroidered with the Quebec flag.

Anne Richard | Dreamstime

François Legault has contracted COVID-19. He tweeted this afternoon that he started feeling symptoms earlier today and decided to get tested.

Despite the positive result, the Premier said he "feels good."

Legault will now work from home for the next five days to follow public health guidelines.

Legault now joins what some medical experts say could be the 6th wave of COVID-19 in the province.

Public Health reported a surge of 2,295 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. That's the second straight day they've recorded over 2,000 positive tests.

Interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau said on Wednesday that more infections linked to an Omicron subvariant were spreading in the province and now make up around half of Quebec's new cases.

At the same event, Health Minister Christian Dubé asserted that another wave was unlikely to hit until the fall. He said even if one did, the government would be ready.

The province is set to end mandatory mask usage on public transit by mid-April. Earlier this month, the government presented a plan to relax the rules on face coverings, removing the mandate in schools.

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...