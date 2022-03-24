François Legault Tested Positive For COVID-19, But Said He 'Feels Good'
Just call him Papa Positive.
François Legault has contracted COVID-19. He tweeted this afternoon that he started feeling symptoms earlier today and decided to get tested.
Despite the positive result, the Premier said he "feels good."
Legault will now work from home for the next five days to follow public health guidelines.
1/2 Cet apr\u00e8s-midi, j\u2019ai commenc\u00e9 \u00e0 ressentir des sympt\u00f4mes de la COVID-19. J\u2019ai pass\u00e9 un test de d\u00e9pistage et j\u2019ai re\u00e7u un r\u00e9sultat positif. \n \nJe me sens bien.— Fran\u00e7ois Legault (@Fran\u00e7ois Legault) 1648156659
Legault now joins what some medical experts say could be the 6th wave of COVID-19 in the province.
Public Health reported a surge of 2,295 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. That's the second straight day they've recorded over 2,000 positive tests.
Interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau said on Wednesday that more infections linked to an Omicron subvariant were spreading in the province and now make up around half of Quebec's new cases.
At the same event, Health Minister Christian Dubé asserted that another wave was unlikely to hit until the fall. He said even if one did, the government would be ready.
Dear @cdube_sante,\nI know you thought we wouldn\u2019t have another wave until the fall but once again, you were misinformed. As always, early action is critical. So here\u2019s my proposal for 7 easy things that Quebec can do right now to limit the damage of this 6th wave:— Dr. Lisa Iannattone (@Dr. Lisa Iannattone) 1648142744
The province is set to end mandatory mask usage on public transit by mid-April. Earlier this month, the government presented a plan to relax the rules on face coverings, removing the mandate in schools.