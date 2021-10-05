François Legault Wants To Make It A 'Collective Mission' To Fight Against Racism In Quebec
Legault said he did not "send the message of compassion" on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
In a statement on Monday, Quebec Premier François Legault explained that he had reconsidered the comments he made at the National Assembly on September 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
"I am well aware that in the National Assembly last week, we did not send the message of compassion and solidarity that the situation requires of us," the premier wrote in a Facebook post.
He and other party leaders engaged in an explosive debate on September 28, the anniversary of Joyce Echaquan's death, about his refusal to recognize systemic racism in the province.
Then, after a National Assembly meeting on Thursday, Legault was asked why he didn't make September 30 a holiday in Quebec. The premier responded by saying "we need more productivity."
Legault's Facebook post follows a coroner's report on Joyce Echequan's death, which concluded that the province must do more to acknowledge systemic racism.
"I'm not sure what it's like to see your daughter, your sister, your mother, your friend, your lover disappear from one day to the next without a trace. And on top of that, to have the impression that your government doesn't really care, or at least not enough. No one should have to go through that in Quebec," Legault continued.
"I'm convinced that the vast majority of Quebecers are ready to fight racism."
