Gas Prices In Montreal Are Falling Well Below $2 For The First Time In Months
A 12-cent drop is predicted in the next 24 hours.
Motorists rejoice: gas prices in Montreal are about to see a major dip.
While costs hovered around $2 per litre over the July 1 long weekend, the city's price for unleaded fuel hasn't fallen far below record highs since mid-May. Now a substantial 12-cent drop is expected on Thursday. That means drivers could see prices as low as $1.94 per litre in the next 24 hours, according to GasWizard.
CAA-Quebec reports the city's average price at the pump on Wednesday will stay at $2.05. While the site recommends filling up your tank based on current prices under the expected average, it makes more sense to wait for the Thursday drop.
\u201cNEWS YOU CAN USE\n\n\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: After todays 5 cent hike, #GasPrices will FALL 12 CENTS Thursday to 179.9 for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Kitchener and most of #Ontario with #Montreal down to 194.9 \nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1657102835
Average gas prices in the city have fluctuated over the past six months, hitting a $2.22 per litre peak in mid-June.
GasBuddy shows Montreal has surpassed the national average by nearly 10 cents since January. Average gas prices across Canada have also seen a delay of a week or two in comparison to Montreal's price hikes over the past two months.
A chart showing the six month average for gas prices in Montreal compared to the Canadian average.Courtesy of GasBuddy.
If you are looking to get a head start on filling up in anticipation of gas station lines later this week, GasBuddy shows that the cheapest station in Montreal is the Costco on rue Bridge with regular gas costing $1.98 per litre.
The Shell gas station on Maisonneuve in the Village is a close second with $2.02 per litre.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.