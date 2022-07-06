Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
gas prices montreal

Gas Prices In Montreal Are Falling Well Below $2 For The First Time In Months

A 12-cent drop is predicted in the next 24 hours.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​The top of an Esso gas pump with the company's logo of a winking owl in the background.

The top of an Esso gas pump with the company's logo of a winking owl in the background.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Motorists rejoice: gas prices in Montreal are about to see a major dip.

While costs hovered around $2 per litre over the July 1 long weekend, the city's price for unleaded fuel hasn't fallen far below record highs since mid-May. Now a substantial 12-cent drop is expected on Thursday. That means drivers could see prices as low as $1.94 per litre in the next 24 hours, according to GasWizard.

CAA-Quebec reports the city's average price at the pump on Wednesday will stay at $2.05. While the site recommends filling up your tank based on current prices under the expected average, it makes more sense to wait for the Thursday drop.

Average gas prices in the city have fluctuated over the past six months, hitting a $2.22 per litre peak in mid-June.

GasBuddy shows Montreal has surpassed the national average by nearly 10 cents since January. Average gas prices across Canada have also seen a delay of a week or two in comparison to Montreal's price hikes over the past two months.

A chart showing the six month average for gas prices in Montreal compared to the Canadian average.A chart showing the six month average for gas prices in Montreal compared to the Canadian average.Courtesy of GasBuddy.

If you are looking to get a head start on filling up in anticipation of gas station lines later this week, GasBuddy shows that the cheapest station in Montreal is the Costco on rue Bridge with regular gas costing $1.98 per litre.

The Shell gas station on Maisonneuve in the Village is a close second with $2.02 per litre.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...