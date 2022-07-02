Gas Prices In Montreal Have Dropped — Here's How Much You'll Pay At The Pump
It's time to fill up while gas is "cheaper" folks! ⛽️
Gas prices in Montreal have been causing quite the stir after reaching meteoric heights and breaking records left and right. Well, now might be the best time to fill up your tank as gas prices have dropped ever so slightly.
As of this Saturday, July 2, the value of fuel has dropped by a few cents throughout the province and despite the small drop, you can still save a few bucks at the pump.
\u201cNEWS YOU CAN USE\n\n\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: After falling 11 cents Friday, #GasPrices to FALL 6 CENTS to 187.9 Saturday for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #HamOnt #LdnOnt #Barrie #Windsor #Kitchener #Niagara #Kingston & most of southern #Ontario \n\n#Montreal will FALL to 202.9 \n\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1656623743
Dan McTeague, an expert in gas price forecasting shared that the cost of regular fuel dropped to 202.9 cents per litre in Montreal on July 2. While 202.9 is still hella expensive, it's still a discount when compared to the cost on July 1 (208.9/L) and 212.9 cents per litre on June 30.
The price drop represents a total of 10 cents in savings from July 2 compared to last Thursday — which is reason enough to fill that car of yours up if you can.
As for prices seen throughout the province, Quebec City hasn't seen as big a drop, as the 212.9 cents per litre prices have remained in place since July 1.
Although there hasn't been a steady drop in cost just yet, the current price for a regular fill-up is still significantly less in the province's capital when compared to the 219.9 cents per litre residents were paying on June 30.
Dan McTeague spoke with TVA Nouvelles last month, stating that the increase in gas prices will continue depending on the conflict in Ukraine and of course, inflation.
For old times sake, and what might be a huge blow to the gut, Quebecers paid on average 134.6 cents per litre for gas this time last year.
Now, the national average when it comes to gas prices on July 2, 2022, is 196.4 cents per litre, CAA National says.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.