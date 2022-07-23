Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Gas Prices In Montreal Will Rise This Sunday — Here's Where It's Cheapest To Fuel Up Now

Fill up your tank now while you can! ⛽️

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Gas station pump in Quebec.

Gas station pump in Quebec.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime

Gas prices in Montreal are expected to jump tomorrow by a few cents — so it might be a good idea to fill up now while you can.

According to CAA, the current average gas price across Montreal is 189.3/L. However, that's about to change.

Dan McTeague, an expert in gas price forecasting, estimates that the cost of petrol will increase to 196.9/L as of July 23, 2022.

"Montreal will also see prices move back up to 196.9 cents a litre," McTeague tweeted out.

The jump in cost marks a 7.6 cent increase. Despite the rise in gas prices, Sunday's forecast is still considerably lower than where prices stood at their highest this month, which was at a staggering 212.2/L.

If you're looking for another punch to the gut, or in this case, your wallet, gas prices this time last year stood at an average cost of 138.2/L. Remember those good 'ole days?

If you're looking to gas up now and want the best bang for your buck, then the best stations to fill up in and around Montreal, per Gas Buddy, are the following:

  • Harnois | QC-132 in Kahnawake | 177.9/L
  • Petroles Maurice | 8855 ch. de Chambly, Saint-Hubert | 181.9/L
  • Esso | 6500 ch. de la Côte Sainte-Luc | 183.9/L
  • Esso | 166 Rue Turgeon, Sainte-Thérèse | 183.9/L
  • Shell | 9405 blvd Lacordaire, Saint-Léonard | 183.9/L
  • Esso | 59 ch. Saint-François-Xavier, Candiac | 183.9/L
  • Ultramar | 8300 Route Transcandienne, Saint-Laurent | 183.9/L
  • Ultramar | 2848 blvd Des Sources, Pointe-Claire | 183.9/L
  • Ulramar | 7975 blvd Grande-Allée | 183.9/L
  • Ultramar | 1550 av. Papineau, Montreal | 183.9/L

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

