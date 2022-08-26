Gas Prices In Montreal Have Dropped — Here's Where It's Cheapest To Fuel Up
Certain gas stations are as cheap as 166.9/L. ⛽️
Montreal gas prices have been yo-yo-ing over the last few months — bouncing from record-breaking numbers to sitting around the $2 mark for quite some time. However, the cost of fuel across the 514 has dipped relatively nicely, giving folks a chance to fill up their tanks without costing an arm and leg.
\u201cNews You Can Use \nAs reported in media yesterday, GasPrices set to tumble 4 cts/l Friday to 154.9 in #Toronto, #GTA, #Ottawa #Kitchener #Barrie #Windsor #Hamilton #Niagara #Kingston and most of southern #Ontario \n\n#Montreal sees the same drop to 172.9\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIZM4\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1661426189
Dan McTeague, an expert in gas price forecasting, predicted the cost of fuel would fall to 172.9/L this Friday and he wasn't too far off.
The current average cost of gas in Montreal is 177.6/L, per CAA with a number of gas stations across the city offering up cheaper prices for you to take advantage of.
GasBuddy has indicated where exactly you can get the biggest bang for your buck in and around Montreal. Here are the gas stations to look out for:
- Harnois (QC-132, Kahnawake, QC) — 166.9/L
- Costco (9403 boul. des Science, Anjou, QC) — 167.9/L
- Petroles Maurice (8855 ch. de Chambly, Saint-Hubert, QC) – 167.9/L
- Ultramar (8300 Route Transcanadienne, Saint-Laurent, QC) — 168.9/L
- Ultramar (7975 boul. Grande-Allée, Brossard, QC) — 169.9/L
- Ultramar (9815 rue Lajeunesse, Montreal, QC) — 170.9/L
- Shell (7575 boul. Decarie, Montreal, QC) — 171.9L
- Ultramar (13360 boul. Curé-Labelle, Mirabel, QC) — 171.9/L
- Petro-Canada (2201 Autoroute Transcanadienne, Dorval QC) — 171.9/L
