Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
gas prices

Gas Prices in Montreal Are Expected To Break Another Record This Weekend

They'll beat the previous high set last Sunday!

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​An Ultramar gas station with the price for unleaded listed at over $2.00 per litre.

An Ultramar gas station with the price for unleaded listed at over $2.00 per litre.

Sofia Misenheimer | Narcity

Gas prices in Montreal are already sky-high and they're about to shoot up even further, which could have local motorists fuming. Monitoring site Gas Wizard predicts the cost of unleaded will hit $2.24 per litre on Saturday. That's one-cent higher than the record-breaking $2.23 per litre seen at stations across the city just five days ago and experts warn costs will continue to rise.

In one week, Gas Wizard reports prices at the pump have gone up 11 cents per litre from the $2.10 that motorists saw last Friday. That puts Montreal just 10 cents behind the price per litre at Vancouver pumps ($2.34), which have consistently led the country in most expensive rates.

Drivers across Canada are feeling the squeeze at the pumps. Toronto is set to break its own record with $2.15 per litre expected on Saturday.

Meanwhile, south of the border, the average gallon of regular gas hit a record high of $4.96, according to AAA. That marks the 12th consecutive day that gas has set a record in the U.S.

CAA-Quebec recommends that Montreal drivers fill their tank on Friday while prices are still around $2.21 per litre.

Some stations are showing even cheaper rates. The Anjou Costco and the Mirabel Ultramar on boulevard Curé-Labelle are both listing $2.14 per litre of unleaded, according to Gas Buddy, which monitors for the lowest prices in and around Montreal.

The Petro-Canada on rue Salaberry is charging around $2.15 per litre, while the Harnois in Kahnawake costs $2.16 per litre.

This time last year, the average litre of gas in Montreal cost $1.36.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...