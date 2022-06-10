Gas Prices in Montreal Are Expected To Break Another Record This Weekend
They'll beat the previous high set last Sunday!
Gas prices in Montreal are already sky-high and they're about to shoot up even further, which could have local motorists fuming. Monitoring site Gas Wizard predicts the cost of unleaded will hit $2.24 per litre on Saturday. That's one-cent higher than the record-breaking $2.23 per litre seen at stations across the city just five days ago and experts warn costs will continue to rise.
In one week, Gas Wizard reports prices at the pump have gone up 11 cents per litre from the $2.10 that motorists saw last Friday. That puts Montreal just 10 cents behind the price per litre at Vancouver pumps ($2.34), which have consistently led the country in most expensive rates.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: After rising 2 cents Friday, #GasPrices go up 3 cents Saturday for ANOTHER RECORD high of 215.9 cts/l for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #HamOnt #LdnOnt #Barrie #Kitchener #Niagara #Windsor & most of #On & #Qc where #Montreal will reach 224.9 cts/l \nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGqQxW\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1654822504
Drivers across Canada are feeling the squeeze at the pumps. Toronto is set to break its own record with $2.15 per litre expected on Saturday.
Meanwhile, south of the border, the average gallon of regular gas hit a record high of $4.96, according to AAA. That marks the 12th consecutive day that gas has set a record in the U.S.
CAA-Quebec recommends that Montreal drivers fill their tank on Friday while prices are still around $2.21 per litre.
Some stations are showing even cheaper rates. The Anjou Costco and the Mirabel Ultramar on boulevard Curé-Labelle are both listing $2.14 per litre of unleaded, according to Gas Buddy, which monitors for the lowest prices in and around Montreal.
The Petro-Canada on rue Salaberry is charging around $2.15 per litre, while the Harnois in Kahnawake costs $2.16 per litre.
This time last year, the average litre of gas in Montreal cost $1.36.