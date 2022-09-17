Montreal Gas Prices Have Dropped This Weekend — Here's Where Fuel Costs The Cheapest
Average cost for gas is 159.2/L in Montreal.
Montreal gas prices have taken a much-needed break from where they once stood in the 2.00/L range. Now, the cost of fuel has dipped even lower across the 514 with the average cost coming in at 1.59/L. Not too shabby, amirite?
If you have been looking for the ideal time to fill up your tank, then now is the best time to do so. Dan McTeague, an expert in gas price forecasting, predicted the cost of fuel to drop to $164.9/L across southern Ontario and Montreal — a fall of about three cents.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: #GasPrices to fall 3 cents Saturday back to 148.9 for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara #Kingston and most of S #Ont. \n#Montreal also sees same drop to 164.9 cts/l\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIZM4\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1663329672
Not only was McTeague's drop in price spot on, but Montreal's figures dipped lower than anticipated. Per CAA, Montreal saw gas prices as high as 185.0/L, last month, and when compared to today's current average, which is sitting comfortably at 159.2/L, Montrealers can definitely fuel up without it costing a complete arm and a leg.
Luckily, there are a number of gas stations across the city offering up cheaper prices this weekend. GasBuddy has indicated where you can score the biggest bank for your buck across the Greater Montreal area:
- Harnois (QC-132 — Kahnawake): 150.9/L
- Petro-Canada (21 boul. Curé-Poirier O. — Longueuil): 153.9/L
- Costco (9403 boul. des Sciences — Anjou): 153.9/L
- Ultramar (2150 boul. Lapiniere — Brossard): 154.9/L
- Ultramar (560 boul. Des Sources — Dorval): 154.9/L
- Petroles Maurice (8855 ch. de Chambly — Saint-Hubert): 154.9/L
- Couche-Tard (3865 boul. Des Sources — D.D.O): 155.9/L
- Esso (12044 rue Sherbrooke E. — Pointe-aux-Tremblels): 155.9/L
- Petro Plus (13072 boul. Pierrefonds — Pierrefonds): 155.9/L
