montreal restaurants

Good News: Montreal $5 Gnocchi Has Not Been Affected By Inflation

Drogheria Fine is keeping its signature gnocchi at $5.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Gnocchi from Montreal restaurant Drogheria Fine.

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

As Canadians and folks across the globe continue to experience the effects of rising inflation, Montreal Italian restaurant Drogheria Fine is paying no mind to the rising cost of, well, everything, by keeping its signature $5 gnocchi as so.

Much like Montreal's iconic $2 chow mein, Montrealers can continue to enjoy the taste of Drogheria Fine's classic gnocchi without having to dish out more.

The family-owned restaurant gained popularity across the 514 by serving two simple yet quintessential menu items, gnocchi and homemade tomato sauce.

Located on Fairmont Avenue and Clark Street, the quaint window shop has been serving up its classic, delish dish in take-out containers that have likely contributed to their rising popularity — 'cause let's be real, who doesn't love to chow down on some gnocchis on the go?

But better yet, who doesn't love paying $5 for a satisfying and filling meal?

MTL Blog spoke with Victoria Gattuso, the heir to the gnocchi throne, regarding the resto's $5 gnocchi, and while the plan is to keep the price the same, Drogheria Fine is making slight adjustments to counteract the effects of inflation.

Due to issues with provisions, changes to the tomato sauce jars are what's helping keep Montreal's fave Mile-End gnocchi at $5.

"Our problem is not the price, it's mostly the jars that are the problem; we can't get jars," Victoria said.

"If the jars are $1 extra, we'll reduce the size and sell them at the same price."

Drogheria Fine prefers to keep its trademark concept of $5 gnocchi and $10 jars of sauce the same, and we aren't mad about it one single bit.

"We really like the $5 and $10 [concept]. We're trying to accommodate. We're making a bit less, but growing on volume."

So, while many restaurants are increasing their prices to counterpoise inflation, you can bet your bottom five dollars that Drogerhia Fine has got you covered with its remarkable and delectable gnocchi.

Buon appetito!

