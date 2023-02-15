Here's Where You Can Get The Viral 'Supreme Croissant' In Montreal
Just WOW. 🥐😋
You've surely seen it on Tik Tok: the viral Supreme Croissant, a round pastry made of rolled croissant dough and garnished with flavoured pastry cream. If you've been wondering where to get it locally, look no more: La Cave à Manger bakery in Old Montreal is the answer.
According to the company's website, the flavours available at the shop change every day of the week, but you can pre-order and ask for pistachio or strawberry guava online.
On Instagram, the bakery has also featured piña colada, vanilla strawberry, and chocolate caramel flavours, in addition to a gingerbread roll and what it calls a "tropical roll" with pineapple, mango, passion fruit and orange flavours.
Also called a New York Roll, the Lafayette Supreme croissant reportedly has its origin in NYC's Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery.
Luckily, we don't need to cross the U.S. border to try one of the delicious creations.
La Cave à Manger bakery also sells other breads and pastries, such as focaccia, pretzels, cinnamon buns and regular croissants.
You can also shop for sausages, terrines, chocolate mousse, cheese, wine and cider.
And perhaps the best part: you can find them on Uber Eats. So no need to leave the comfort of your home to treat yourself.
La Cave à Manger
Cost: $9.50 for one New York Roll
Address: 386, rue Saint-Paul E.