Here's What Osheaga Looked Like This Year (VIDEOS)
Definitely not the same as in years past..
As things slowly begin to get back to normal, experiences we missed out on last year are coming back into action. Like Osheaga, which took place during the weekend of October 1 to 3, 2021.
The popular Montreal festival didn't look quite the same as in years past, though. Vaccine passports were required to enter the site and a one-metre distance between festival-goers was enforced.
To ensure proper physical distancing, the site was separated into "private docks" that could fit 500 people inside each section.
But, all these new regulations didn't stop people from having a good time. Nelly Serandour-Amar, an employee at MTL Blog, described her experience by saying, "This was my first concert since the beginning of the pandemic and even though it's not your 'typical' Osheaga, being back in a festival felt so nice. You could feel the energy from the musicians and the crowd which was so contagious. The overall festival felt very safe with it being a fully-vaccinated environment!"
@narcityquebec
La première journée d'Osheaga était simplement magique! ✨😍 #osheaga #osheaga2021 #narcityquebec #quebec #mtl #montreal #quebecois #pourtoipage
This year it was called "OSHEAGA Get Together," which was a limited-capacity event on the island with an all Canadian lineup.
The 2021 headliners included Charlotte Cardin, Jessie Reyez and Half Moon Run.
