A New Montreal Latin Music Festival Is Happening This Summer
Another reason to get excited for summer! 🌞
Finally, something to look forward to! Get your dancing shoes ready for an all-new Montreal Latin music festival happening in summer 2022.
The festival "Fuego Fuego" is being organized by Midway Group, DNA Live and Shah Entertainment.
Midway Group is well-known around the country for organizing and promoting various music events like Beachclub, Escapade Music Festival, and Festival Metro Metro. Now, they've got a new one coming our way.
Although Festival Fuego Fuego's lineup hasn't been announced yet, the organizers said it'll be filled with popular Latin pop music artists. Does that mean Enrique Iglesias is making his way to our city again? Let's hope so.
The main goal of this hot new event is "to warm up the hearts of Montrealers with lively music," according to a news release.
Midway Group informed Narcity Québec that the festival will only be one day, which means it's sure to be action-packed.
The official date and location have yet to be announced, but at least now we all have even more reason to get excited about the warm season ahead.
This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.