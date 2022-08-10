Here's What Some Of Montreal's Most Luxurious Homes Look Like (PHOTOS)
From stone manors and modern mansions to charming waterfront estates, Montreal has it all.
Montreal is home to so many superb things, a booming food scene, nightlife, great fashion and of course, remarkable real estate.
When it comes to the crème de la crème of luxe Montreal homes for sale, top brokers Marie-Yvonne Paint and Joseph Montanaro have listings that are simply among the best. From spaces that are ultra-modern, regal and chic, all the way to prestigious manor-like inspired estates, here's a look inside some of Montreal's most luxurious properties on the market right now.
Mansion in Mont-Royal
Price: $9,800,000
Address: 300, ch. Strathcona, Montreal, QC
Description: This stunning home in the Town of Mont-Royal borough of Montreal was built in 2006 and is sitting on over 15,000 square feet of land. The remarkable home boasts 7,5000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and three half baths — oh and that figure doesn't include the enormous basement. The property has high ceilings on all three floors, crown mouldings, basket weave pattern hardwood flooring and gorgeous architectural features throughout.
Chic & Modern Home in Ville-Marie
Price: $12,950,000
Address: 3655, rue Redpath, Montreal, QC
Description: This sensational home, known as the Herbert Yuile House, was built in 1912 and was completely renovated in 2022 by the current owners. The property has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and four powder rooms, offering up plenty of space for a family. Ideally located in the Golden Square Mile, the home faces a quaint park and is minutes away from restaurants, museums and Montreal's famous landmark, Parc Mont-Royal.
Stunning Property in Westmount
Price: $9,800,000
Address: 29, ch. Ramezay, Montreal, QC
Description: This remarkable stone estate is sited on a pool-sized lot that measures well over 19,000 square feet. The property has been home to "several renowned international families, including one of Quebec's most successful business entrepreneurs," per the listing. The home spans four floors and has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and one half bath. The home's impressive interior will certainly give you The Crown and Bridgerton vibes, allowing you to live like a true royal.
Regal Estate in Senneville
Price: $12,000,000
Address: 264, ch. de Senneville, Montreal, QC
Description: This extraordinary waterfront estate in Senneville, a very sought-after region in an affluent on-island village, spans across 7-acres of land. The unique stone manor, commonly referred to as "Le Sabot," was originally built in 1912 and is "considered to be one of Canada's finest examples of the Arts and Craft residential style of architecture." The home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and one powder room. Its interior is absolutely stunning, however, the true selling point is the land and the waterfront views. In fact, the residence is situated in a prime spot with magnificent views of the Lac des Deux-Montagnes.
Mini-Castle in Westmount
Price: $27,500,000
Address: 3, av. Roxborough, Montreal, QC
Description: This gorgeous property is one of the most expensive homes on the market across Montreal. This distinguished Westmount manor was originally built in 1926 and has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half bath. With stunning finishes, rich marble, woods, mouldings, a pool and a gate-heated driveway, this property is the epitome of luxury.
Modern Westmount Mansion
Price: $9,900,000
Address: 3223, av. Trafalgar, Montreal, QC
Description: This astonishing home looks like it's straight outta Selling Sunset. The contemporary home has jaw-dropping panoramic views of the city of Montreal, so much so that you'll feel like you're living in the hills of Los Angeles. The lot has plenty of room for a pool and boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms, three half baths and a three-car garage. The property also has an elevator and loads of space for entertaining.