A Chic Industrial Montreal Condo For Sale Is Hiding Inside This 100-Year-Old Building
The interior of this two-storey loft is UNREAL! 😍
With Montreal luxury home sales on the rise, it comes as no surprise that more and more people are trying to get their hands on some prime real estate. Well, this lavish Montreal condo is now up for grabs, and it's quite an impressive property.
Located at the crossroads of Quartier des Spectacles and Old Montreal, this loft-style home is veiled in a building that is over 100 years old. However, the interior is as modern as it gets.
The two-bed, three-bath home was built in 1912 and spans nearly 2,200 square feet of industrial chicness — and it could be all yours for the price of $2,995,000.
Saguy Elbaz | Sotheby's Realty
The interior was completely gutted and renovated this year and offers an array of contemporary and open concept spaces, starting with the grand living room.
Measuring in at 18.10 x 18.10 feet, the bright and spacious living room is the perfect spot to unwind, get cozy, or entertain a few friends.
With European oak floors and exposed brick walls, you'll be able to get the ultimate combo of a modern meets rustic feel.
Saguy Elbaz | Sotheby's Realty
Directly adjacent to the living room is none other than the stunning kitchen and dining room.
The space is not only big enough to seat 10 people but the kitchen is fully equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and an open concept for you to freely whip up as many delish meals as your heart desires.
The kitchen also has island seating for a quick breakfast bite or to share a yum cocktail or two with your bestie or special someone.
Saguy Elbaz | Sotheby's Realty
The primary bedroom offers up a ton of comfort and gives off total New York City loft vibes.
With enough room to fit a king-sized bed, side tables, staple pieces and decor, you're bound to get a fabulous night's rest. The cherry on top of the already stunning bedroom? The walk-in closet!
Saguy Elbaz | Sotheby's Realty
The walk-in closet measures 8.10 x 9.11 feet and has enough room to fit your entire wardrobe and then some. With plenty of drawers, shelves and space to keep things tidy, it'll feel like you're in your very own boutique.
Connected to the walk-in is the primary ensuite bathroom, which is only one of three bathrooms throughout the beautiful property. Mhm, that's right! This Montreal condo has more bathrooms than it does bedrooms.
Saguy Elbaz | Sotheby's Realty
As you head down to the lower level, you'll find a secondary bedroom with bunk beds, and enough space for an at-home office or a workout area if you'd like.
Despite being located in a building well over 100 years old, it's clear that this property is nothing but a modern haven.
In addition to the stellar interior, the unit also comes with two indoor parking spaces and close proximity to anything and everything you'd need to live out your best life.
Luxury Montreal Loft For Sale
Saguy Elbaz | Sotheby's Realty
Price: $2,995,000
Address: 1061, rue St-Alexandre, Montreal, QC (Apt. #605)