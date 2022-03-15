This Montreal Home For Sale Looks Like It's Straight Out Of 'Gossip Girl'
This home would definitely be Blair Waldorf approved!
With Montreal luxury home sales on the rise, we're diving into some of the city's most stunning properties on the market, including this Westmount estate that is giving us serious Gossip Girl vibes. The home is for sale through Martin Rouleau and Engel & Völkers and costs a whopping $7,500,000 — which wouldn't be much for Blair Waldorf or Serena van der Woodsen.
Located in "the flats" a very sought-after area in Westmount, this 5,400 square foot home is described as the perfect combination of traditional elegance and modern comfort, and we couldn't agree more.
Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
The grand entrance is adorned with checkered marble floors with a coffered ceiling, and extraordinary wall mouldings that definitely scream class and sophistication. It screams money, too.
Can't you picture Dorota carrying Blair's countless shopping bags across the checkered hall after another day of retail therapy from the stress Chuck has been causing her? We certainly can.
With a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms, this property is certainly a treat for the eyes.
Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
The open concept chef's kitchen is located on the second level and offers beautiful black cabinetry matched with silver hardware, a herringbone style tiled backsplash, and of course, state-of-the-art appliances to cook up some delish meals.
You'll also find an oversized kitchen island, 'cause when it comes to kitchen islands, oversized is the one you want!
Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
Remember that iconic Thanksgiving scene in Gossip Girl where everyone ends up storming out? Well, this Westmount home's dining room is exactly where that hot mess express dinner scene would've taken place.
The dining room is embellished with stunning crown mouldings, a fireplace, and can seat 14 guests — comfortably might I add! So, not only is it appealing to the eyes, but it's a space that is certainly perfect for entertaining.
Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
The property also has an array of seating rooms and areas, including the formal living room that is beautifully furnished and has a rustic touch — thanks to the impeccable beamed ceiling.
The living space also has large windows, letting in tons of lights, a wood fireplace, and French doors that open up to a large balcony, which is perfect for hosting during the warmer months.
Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
While all five bedrooms are noteworthy, the primary bedroom is simply flawless. Fitted with a custom carpet, wall mouldings, and a very neutral colour palette, this bedroom gives off airy and fresh vibes, and would certainly be up to par for any Upper East Side socialite.
The primary also has an ensuite bathroom with heated floors and an incredible glass shower where you can relax and wash your worries away.
The property also has a large flat garden area, a laundry room, a family media room, and a 4 car garage. 'Cause, why not? Right?
While the cost is up there, can you truly put a price on luxury?
XOXO - Gossip Girl (aka me, Mike).
Westmount Luxury Home For Sale
Martin Rouleau | Engel & Völkers
Price: $7,500,000
Address: 500, ave. Wood, Montreal, QC.