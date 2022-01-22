Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal houses for sale

Montreal Expensive Home Sales Have Skyrocketed — These Could Be Reasons Why

Sales of homes priced at $4 million and higher nearly doubled in 2021.

Associate Editor
Montreal Expensive Home Sales Have Skyrocketed — These Could Be Reasons Why
Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

As rent prices continue to climb in Montreal, so do the number of ultra-expensive homes being purchased by the city's wealthiest buyers. A new report analyzing the luxury real estate market in 2021 shows a major increase in Montreal homes and condos sold for $1 million or more.

Engel & Volkers' 2021 Year-End Canadian Luxury Real Estate Market Report focuses on "Canada's most in-demand cities," which it identifies as Halifax, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

According to the report, the number of Montreal units sold that were priced between $1 million and $3.9 million shot up 150% compared to 2019. Condo sales in the same price range grew by 87% year-over-year in December, says Engel & Volkers in a press release.

For single-family homes priced at $4 million and higher, Engel & Volkers says total home sales "nearly doubled compared to the previous year," rising by 75% since 2020.

Why are there more expensive homes for sale?

Engel & Volkers attributes Canada's surging luxury real estate prices to a combination of low interest rates, limited supply and increased demand from buyers who are "leveraging their current homes to trade up."

In Montreal, specifically, "the number of premium homes in top neighbourhoods is limited" — something that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

"Historically, supply has come to the Montréal market from seniors downsizing and making housing units available to young families and first-time buyers. The pandemic has created a behaviour change, where aging seniors do not want to downsize or move into assisted living facilities, especially in light of the status of Montréal’s long-term care homes during the pandemic," says Engel & Volkers.

Real estate broker Patrice Groleau says that, even while borders are closed, there's still consistent international interest in the Montreal real estate market contributing to demand, particularly from French-speaking buyers including those in Belgium, France, Switzerland, Morocco, Tunisia and the Ivory Coast.

"These buyers are interested in Montréal and are viewing properties remotely, with some even purchasing site unseen," he says in the report. "Price gains for both premium and conventional real estate will continue, especially once immigration returns to pre-pandemic levels."

The Bank of Canada plans to keep interest rates low through mid-2022. Engel & Volkers predicts that "if supply does not replenish, prices will continue to climb in 2022."

Engel & Volkers also estimates that more than 80% of luxury home sellers in Canada in 2022 will be Gen Xers and millennials.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

This Quebec Private Island Is For Sale If You're Ready To Give Up On Civilization (PHOTOS)

For just $1.5 million.

Nadia Maltais | Sotheby's

If you've ever thought to yourself: "I could really go for a glass of wine and my own private island right now," good news.

A luxurious house located in Saint-Hippolyte, Quebec is up for sale at $1,500,000, and it's the only residence on a private island in Lake Echo — so you can be reclusive in style.

Keep Reading Show less

This Montreal Island Home Just Broke A Quebec Price Record (PHOTOS)

There's a 10-person hot tub and a place to put your helicopter.

Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Sotheby's International Realty Canada reports that a home in Senneville on the western tip of Montreal Island is poised to break a record in Quebec.

With a listing price of $19,885,000, it would be the most expensive home ever sold in the province through the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), according to Sotheby's. Realtor.com describes the MLS system as a platform that brokers use to create and share listings.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal's Famous Roller Coaster House Is For Sale & You Can Peek Inside (PHOTOS)

Others know it as the "molar house" — but whatever you call it, you'll want to see the 34-foot indoor pool.

Melanie Vallieres

Montreal is home to a number of weird, whacky and wonderful homes but the "roller coaster house" (known to others as the "molar house") is truly iconic. Since the property backs onto Rue Fleet, chances are high that you've driven past it and pointed it out, marvelling at its exterior design. But what does it look like on the inside?

If you've always wondered about the interior, you finally have an opportunity to peek inside. Located on Place Fallbrook in Hampstead, the roller coaster house is currently for sale. This means that — thanks to a real estate listing from Team Ann Malka — we are privy to the photos and features of the unique six-bedroom residence, which is going for an asking price of $4.95 million.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Homes Prices Are Set To Be Even More Unaffordable In 2022

In the rest of Canada, they'll get even higher, according to a new forecast.

Andre Nantel | Dreamstime

If you were planning to buy a home in Montreal, you might want to do it quickly because next year, you might not even be able to afford it. According to Royal LePage's home price forecast, the median home price in Greater Montreal is set to increase by 8% — to $564,800 — by the end of 2022.

The 8% increase represents the aggregate forecast for home prices in 2022. This factors in both single-family homes and condominiums. Royal LePage forecasts detached single-family homes will see the largest price increase.

Keep Reading Show less