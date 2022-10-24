A Montreal Pastry Shop Launched A 'Crème Brûlée Donut' & A Video Of It Went Viral
It cracks open and everything.😋
To celebrate its 70th year serving French pastries, Montreal bakery and restaurant Duc de Lorraine has introduced two new gourmet donut creations: a crème brûlée donut and a chocolate-filled "cronut," or croissant-donut hybrid.
Both donuts have been featured in videos by Duc de Lorraine on social media, where the crispy layers of pastry and luxuriously thick fillings are making Montrealers salivate across the city. The restaurant designed its chocolate-filled donut, called "le Beignet Royal," based on New York-style cronuts, but with a creamy cocoa twist.
"The whole Duc de Lorraine team is excited to celebrate 70 years of service," team member Louis Grégoire told MTL Blog over email. "It's an accomplishment we're all proud of. Welcoming clients who have been coming since they were little 70 years ago is an honour and a privilege."
Grégoire said the anniversary donuts have been "all the rage" on social media. He's right — Duc de Lorraine's TikTok posted a video of someone slicing through the Crème Brûlée donut garnered over 500,000 views and tens of thousands of likes.
@ducdelorrainemontreal
⚠️Voici le tout nouveau Beignet Crème Brûlée⚠️ Bombé de crème pâtissière et couronné de sucre caramélisé! Saurez-vous y résister? #beignetcrèmebrûlée #ducdelorraine #fyp #mtlfoodie
The two donuts do have a perfectly filmable filling, which oozes creamily without running everywhere. The Crème Brûlée donut is filled with a wonderfully fluffy crème pâtissière. Both pastries look layered, flaky on the outside and perfectly soft on the inside. It makes the mouth water just to think about it...
But you don't have to just think about it! These specialty donuts are available now at Duc de Lorraine, but it's not clear how long they'll be served. Maybe if we all get together and buy a dozen each, they'll stay on the menu for another 70 years.