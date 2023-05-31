This Bakery Makes The Best Croissants In Montreal, According To People From France
Ô la la!
In a city renowned for its culinary brilliance, one bakery has risen above the rest, delighting discerning palates with what can now be hailed as the best croissants in Montreal. If you're intrigued by the idea of savouring the city's finest, the doors of Ô Petit Paris are always open.
From the moment the Plateau bakery first swung open its doors just two and a half years ago, brothers Maxime and Bastien have devoted themselves to creating divine culinary masterpieces that transport you straight to the heart of France.
Their efforts have not gone unnoticed. After claiming the title of "best baguette in Montreal" last October, the brothers and their team at Ô Petit Paris have now achieved another milestone. Their croissant — a flakey golden triumph — has now been crowned the best in Montreal.
Nearly 400 Montrealers flocked to the Union Française de Montréal on May 28 to unite over their shared love for the croissant. The venue, known for its longstanding tradition of celebrating French culture in Quebec, played host to a vibrant array of creations from eleven finalist bakeries. The bakers themselves, chosen by an online public vote, treated the guests to a feast of exceptional pastries.
The event, organized by Maudits Français, was both a feast for the senses and a competition. A grand jury of pastry chefs and chocolatiers was tasked with choosing the winners.
In a tight race, the jury awarded three prizes: Toledo came third, Les Co'Pains d'Abord second, and Ô Petit Paris claimed the grand prize.
The bakery also tied with Toledo for the best original creation award, an honour bestowed on those who push boundaries and dare to reinvent traditional flavours. Ô Petit Paris earned the prize for the most beautifully presented table too.
The audience played a crucial role in the day's proceedings. Their votes swayed the decision for the most beautiful table and audience choice awards, further highlighting Ô Petit Paris' growing popularity.
"Thank you to our entire team for making all this possible thanks to their know-how and their commitment, and a special thank you to all our loyal customers for supporting us," bakery owners Maxime and Bastien wrote on Facebook following their wins.
As the flour settles on another pastry competition, it's time to take a moment and acknowledge the culinary excellence of our city. And to all those unsure about the superiority of Ô Petit Paris’ baked delights, we have but one thing to say: Let them eat croissants!
Ô Petit Paris
Where: 1592, ave Mont-Royal Est