Montreal's Average Rent Is Already Increasing In 2023, But These Areas Are Staying Cheap
Can you guess which ones?
The average rent across Montreal is still hovering above the $1,500 mark, a far cry from the worst neighbourhoods in Toronto or Vancouver, but still hundreds more than the average rent in previous years. In February of 2022, Montreal's average rent was $1,414, according to liv.rent. Now, it's climbed to nearly $1,600 — but some areas are being hit harder than others.
Traditionally cheaper neighbourhoods, like Hochelaga-Maisonneuve or Villeray-Parc-Extension are seeing slower increases than pricier areas like downtown or Westmount. In Hochelaga, the average two-bedroom will cost you $1,755, much less than downtown's whopping $2,540 average.
As Hochelaga retained its spot as the least expensive Montreal neighbourhood, Saint-Henri overtook both downtown and Westmount, with the cheapest type of apartment — an unfurnished one-bedroom — costing more in Saint-Henri than a two-bedroom in Hochelaga.
For Montrealers looking to split a cheaper apartment, it seems that basic local wisdom still holds true: avoid the city centre, and consider moving north — true north, that is, not so much Montreal's weird concept of north that doesn't actually make any sense.
Prices for two-bedroom apartments in Ahuntsic-Cartierville have also remained low, coming in at $1,722 for an unfurnished space. If you're searching for a furnished place, your budget will need to increase, but not by much in Hochelaga or Ahuntsic, where the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment still ranges close to $2,000.
Compare this to Verdun, where a furnished two-bedroom will cost you nearly $3,000 — even more than the same apartment downtown, which comes to an average of $2,733, a slight decrease from January 2023.
