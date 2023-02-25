I Asked ChatGPT Where In Montreal I Should Live & It Was Creepily Accurate
AI seems to know me more than I do...
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
ChatGPT appears to be all the rage right now, offering AI-generated responses to any and all questions we humans might have. Now, I figured I'd take advantage of this tech phenomenon by inquiring where in Montreal I should live, based on a description of myself, and turns out, AI seems to know me more than I do.
I provided ChatGPT with details regarding my age, sex, zodiac sign, profession, general interests and hobbies and let it narrow down five Montreal neighbourhoods that I should live in.
The question I asked (without giving away all my secrets) went a little something like this: "I am a 29-year-old Leo, who values family and friends, travel, and good food. I enjoy attending concerts. I work in digital media. I love shopping, visiting new cafés, and love hanging out in the park or aimlessly strolling through the city. Give me five neighbourhoods or boroughs in Montreal where you think I should live, based on this information."
Sure, I included a lot more deets than that, but that'll stay between me and ChatGPT — until the robot takeover and all my personal tea is spilled that is.
ChatGPT then generated five neighbourhoods that best cater to my personal needs, and the results were chillingly accurate.
The number one spot is where I currently live...
ChatGPT's first recommendation is Le Plateau-Mont-Royal, which strangely enough, is where I moved to less than a year ago. Wild, right?
"This neighbourhood is known for its trendy and diverse atmosphere, with plenty of shops, restaurants, and bars to explore. There are also many parks and green spaces to enjoy a leisurely stroll or a picnic. Plateau-Mont-Royal is well-connected to the Metro, making it easy to get around the city without a car," the AI tool said.
Next was Montreal's Le Sud-Ouest, with ChatGPT highlighting Atwater Market, the Lachine Canal and the many vintage shops and cafés nestled throughout this Montreal 'hood.
Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie and Griffintown were next — both of which were on my radar when I was looking for places to move to. Rosemont's charming streets and local shops stood out to ChatGPT, while Griffintown's food scene made it another worthy choice.
Last on the list was Outremont — because apparently, ChatGPT thinks I am boujee like that. Nevertheless, the "peace and quiet" of the Montreal neighbourhood was a standout feature.
While I was definitely intrigued (and slightly creeped out) by the accuracy of it all, it's reassuring to know that I made the right decision moving to the Plateau, at least according to AI.