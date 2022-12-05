I Tried A Terrasse William Gray Heated Outdoor Dome & It Was Like A Cozy Winter Dream
10/10 for the Christmassy sangria.🍹
If you're looking to spoil yourself and your loved ones with a one-of-a-kind dining experience this winter, I recommend you book a bubble at Montreal's Terrasse William Gray. The popular summer venue located on the eighth floor of the eponymous hotel has erected temporary magical domes for comfortable outdoor dinners and brunches during the cold season.
I ate in one of those transparent bubbles with other foodies, and I can honestly say that I had a wonderful time. On arrival, I tried two tasty boozy drinks: "l'Emmitouflé," a delicate coffee cocktail, and the "Bonita Applebum," described as a Christmassy sangria.
Montreal's Winter Terrasse William Gray.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
I particularly enjoyed sipping the latter, especially while admiring the breathtaking views of Place Jacques-Cartier and the Grande Roue at night.
My biggest piece of advice is to dress warmly. The view is so Instagrammable you probably won't stay at your table the whole time. Though the domes are heated enough for you to take off your coat, don't expect summer temps in your cozy bubble.
Beet tartar. Right: Black cod laquered with miso.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
For the first service, I ordered the beet tartar served with mahogany cheese and roasted hazelnuts. Though, I was already getting full from all the bread, tasty Quebec cheeses and grapes available for snacking when they served the main course.
I'm a pescatarian, so I ordered the black cod lacquered with miso, maple syrup and sake, followed by the chocolate and caramel treats.
Luckily, the fish went down quite nicely paired with Chardonnay. And as a chocolate fanatic, finishing that dessert was a piece of cake.
Chocolate and caramel treats. Right: Quebec cheeses, fruits and bread.Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog
Though I didn't try everything on the set dinner menu, all my plates were delicious and well-crafted. I went home with a full stomach and too many selfies.
Plus, now I can cross "eating in a bubble' off my bucket list.
William Gray Winter Terrasse
"Bonita Applebum" cocktail at Montreal's Winter Terrasse William Gray. Right: Montreal's Winter Terrasse William Gray.
Cost:
- $125 per person for a five-course dinner (alcohol not included; two hours long)
- $55 per person for a three-course brunch (alcohol not included; 90 minutes long)
When:
- Wednesday to Saturday for dinner
- Saturday and Sunday for brunch
Where: 421, rue Saint Vincent, Old Montreal
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.