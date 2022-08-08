Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

îlesoniq

îLESONIQ Announced Its 2023 Dates & You Can Already Buy Your Passes

Will you be attending ÎLESONIQ next summer?

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
îLESONIQ 2022 festival main stage, Right: Person at îLESONIQ 2022 festival.

îLESONIQ 2022 festival main stage, Right: Person at îLESONIQ 2022 festival.

îLESONIQ| Facebook, Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

îLESONIQ has officially come and gone for yet another remarkable year. The festival took place between August 5 to 7 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal and it seems as if the event organizers wasted no time before announcing its dates for next year.

Mark your calendars, tell your friends and get those festival outfits ready, because îLESONIQ will officially be making its return to Montreal from August 11 to 13, 2023.

The festival announced next year's dates only moments after Swedish House Mafia closed out this year's festivities. "îLESONIQ, see you in 2023?" the festival wrote on its social media platforms.

If you missed out this year or are already craving for more, you can buy your îLESONIQ 2023 tickets right now.

The three-day general admission pass is currently on sale and îLESONIQ is offering the public its 2022 prices. Per its website, you can score your weekend passes online for $335.

The event's website allows you to pay the full amount upfront or you can opt for a payment plan that allows you to pay $25 at the time of purchase while the remainder of the cost will then be divided into four monthly payments starting in September 2022.

îLESONIQ will allow festivalgoers to purchase a limit of four passes per account. While tickets are up for grabs, the 2023 lineup and exact schedule will only be released in the coming months.

With this year being a smash hit, it's only expected that îLESONIQ 2023 will return with guns blazing.

îLESONIQ 2023

Price: $335 for the three-day pass

When: August 11 to 13, 2023

Address: Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC

Website

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

