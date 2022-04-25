You Can See Céline Dion & Other Iconic Women Made Of Flowers At This MTL Floral Exhibition
Talk about a colourful date idea. 😍
Spring has officially sprung and that means 'tis the season of floral everything! From tulip festivals to walls made of flowers popping up all over the city, Montreal is about to get more colourful by the day.
And to add to all the colours of the season, there's a new floral exhibition coming to the city in May, "Fleurs de Villes: FEMMES," where you'll be to see fresh floral mannequins of iconic women in history, including our Québécoise queen Céline Dion and internationally renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.
"The inaugural floral series dedicated to culturally, politically, and historically significant women throughout the ages. Some household names, and some lesser-known, these are women who have had a profound impact on the world we know today," the website explains.
The women celebrated in this exhibition are considered "harbingers of change, rule-breakers and trailblazers."
At the exhibition, which is taking place at Complexe Desjardins from May 20 to 29, you'll be able to see over 20 magical installations of women who continue to inspire the masses today.
The flowers the mannequins are made of all come from Quebec-based florists, in collaboration with Fleurs de Villes.
If you like flowers, history, art and culture, or are simply Céline Dion's biggest fan, you'll definitely want to add this colourful exhibition to your spring bucket list. Plus, it's totally free — so it makes for the perfect daytime date to take your boo or your bestie.
Or of course, you can always take yourself on a solo date to explore this unique series making its way to Montreal!
"Fleurs de Villes: FEMMES"
Where: Complexe Desjardins; 150, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
When: May 20-29, 2022
