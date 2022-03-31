9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Say Bonjour/Hi To April
We can't believe it's April, either!
Can you believe it's already April?! But you know what that means...warmer days in Montreal are FINALLY upon us.
So, while we wait for the city to return to its sunniest self and hit that full bloom, here are some things to do in Montreal this weekend to help bring some much-needed colour back into the city.
Eat Your Way Through The Last Weekend Of Happening Gourmand
Price: $29, $35 and $39 menu options for dinner; $19 for brunch menu.
When: Until April 3
Address: See website for participating restaurants.
Why You Need To Go: Old Montreal's tastiest festival is on until Sunday, April 3 — helping you enjoy some of the most popular menu items from restaurants in the city's most popular neighbourhood. Enjoy three-course dinner menus at a range of prices and brunch for a super affordable $19. Reservations are recommended, so be sure to book before spots are gone!
Laugh The Night Away At This Comedy Show
Price: $20 - $30
When: April 1, 2022, at 8 p.m.
Address: Secret Location (details provided after tickets are purchased)
Why You Need To Go: Hosted by The Kickback comes Uptown Comedy, a hilarious new show with laughs, jokes and a frozen shot hour to really get the night going. And if that weren't cool enough, the location is top secret, only being revealed once your ticket is purchased.
The event, which is sponsored by Ufrost, Hennessy, and many others, will also host an afterparty atop Bar Pamplemousse from 11:30 p.m. until 3 a.m. so that the fun can truly last all night long.
Sink Your Teeth Into One Of Montreal's Best Sandwiches
Why You Need To Go: There's no better feeling than satisfying that hunger with an incredible sandwich. And you can bet that even something as simple can have a Montreal flair, from the freshest ingredients to the inventive creations.
There are so many spots around the city that make the most mouth-watering sandwiches that will make this weekend a delicious one.
From BOSSA, Tran Cantine, Baguette Brochette, to La Panzeria, there's really no better way to bring some joy to your weekend than with a damn good sandwich — Joey Tribbiani would totally agree!
Check Out The First Weekend Of Art Souterrain
When: April 2 to June 30
Address: Between Centre de Commerce Mondial de Montréal (747, rue du Square-Victoria), Édifice Jacques-Parizeau (1000, Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle), and Cité Internationale - OACI (999, boul. Robert-Bourassa)
Why You Need To Go: Montreal is known for many things including its art and creativity, its unbelievable festivals and its impressive underground network of tunnels that connect the city.
Art Souterrain brings all three together in this two-month-long event that showcases works from 40 artists, both local and international, along 6 kilometres of tunnels and 30 free events/activities.
Grab Some Much Needed Comfort Food
Why You Need To Go: Spring may technically have started, but the warm weather certainly hasn't. From mac n' cheese to burgers, to poutine, grab some comfort food to warm your stomach and your soul.
With so many Montreal restaurants offering up delish classics, is there really any other way to spend a rainy weekend than with food?
Experience "Intangible Forms" Before It's Gone
Price: Starting at $22
When: Until April 10
Address: New City Gas, 950, rue Ottawa, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This incredible multi-medium immersive experience by Shohei Fujimoto is located at the historic New City Gas venue. Exploring the lines between reality and non-reality, this is easily one of Montreal's coolest exhibits and is only here for two more weeks — so don't miss out on your chance to go!
Hit Up A Spa For Some Much Needed R&R
Price: $50 to $70
Address: 930, boul. des Laurentides, Piedmont, QC
Why You Should Go: Located only an hour north of Montreal, the Polar Bear's Club is the ultimate thermal experience. Open year-round, you can enjoy their various hot tubs, saunas, steam room, and polar plunge cold pools for some much-needed weekend relaxation.
They've also got massages available, and a bistro on-site, so you can enjoy your entire day soaking up all of that TLC.
Head Out On A Day Trip
Why You Need To Go: With Quebec slowly but surely coming back to life, it's time to kick off your spring and summer day trip list.
Whether you're looking for national parks, historic villages or gorgeous wineries, there are so many spots to help you fall in love with the province we call home and still make it home in time for supper. Who doesn't love a little daily adventure?
Go On A Culinary Adventure Across The Mediterranean
Why You Need To Go: Montreal is known to be filled with cuisines from all over the world, but if there's one that Montrealers just adore it's Mediterranean food. From Greek, Lebanese, Moroccan, and so much more, you can explore dishes from all across the stunning region without even leaving the island of Montreal. Bon appétit!