It's Going To Feel Like Early Summer In Montreal This Week – Here's The Weather Forecast
The humidex could peak at 27.
Montreal is in for four straight days of warm, sunny weather this week, according to Environment Canada. Whether it's a blip, a typical deviation in Montreal's capricious spring weather patterns, or a harbinger of an incoming climate apocalypse, Montrealers are sure to enjoy the first taste of summery temperatures.
Thursday, April 13, could be the warmest day of the week. EnviroCan forecasts an actual high temperature of 24 C and a humidex value of 27 (meaning it could feel like 27 degrees with humidity).
Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15, could be a little cooler, with daytime temps peaking at 20 C and 18 C, respectively. But the federal weather department predicts Montrealers will see a high temperature of 23 C on Sunday.
Nights could be relatively warm too: 10 C on Thursday, 8 C on Friday, and 9 C on both Saturday and Sunday.
It's back to regularly scheduled programming after that. Rain and highs of just 11 C and 9 C are in the Environment Canada forecast for Monday, April 17, and Tuesday, April 18.
That Thursday high of 24 C would be well above the city's 11.6 C average April daily peak temperature between 1981 to 2010, the latest year for which Environment Canada supplies data on climate normals. The overall daily average was 6.4 C in the same time period.
Montreal thankfully won't approach its record-high April temperature of 30 C (not counting humidex), which it reached on April 27, 1990. The lowest-ever recorded Montreal April temperature was -15 C on April 4, 1954.