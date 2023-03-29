Montreal's April Weather Forecast Is Yet Another Reminder That Spring Kind Of Sucks
Rainy? Chilly? Surprise snow flurries? What more could you want?
March in Montreal subjected us to some unpleasant weather phenomena, not least the sudden snowfall that temporarily coated the city in the third week of the month. Thankfully, April is going to be — wait, I'm getting something in my earpiece. Say that again? It's going to be... just as bad? And really weird? unpredictable and rainy?
Great.
Among the many signs of spring that come to Montreal, a blustery, confusing April is perhaps the least welcome, albeit the most predictable. Even the Old Farmer's Almanac says the month will bring "rain and snow, then sunny; turning mild." That's, like, every weather phenomenon, guys.
But it's accurate to historical data, which shows that April 2022 was pretty chilly, with an average high of 10.1 degrees Celsius and an average low of 1.6 C. Just warm enough for snow flurries to turn into rain showers, but cold enough to require a windproof jacket, which will undoubtedly turn you into a roast on the metro.
For the first week of April 2023, Environment Canada predicts some light rain followed by a stretch of cloudy days, with temperatures hovering between 2 and 8 C.
At least it's better than early April 2001, when the first week of the month brought 40+ centimetres of snow, according to historical weather records. This year, we can expect no more than a few flurries during the beginning of the month, which will turn into even more rain as the temperatures slowly creep toward the blistering heat of summer, according to predictions from the Weather Network.
The Weather Network's forecast temperatures are slightly lower than the historical averages for April, meaning we can anticipate a chilly start to the month heading into double-digit temperatures closer to May. The average temperatures for the last few weeks of April range between 11 and 17 degrees C, which might finally convince small dog owners that their pups' feet don't need shoes anymore.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.