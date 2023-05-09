Montreal Smoked Meat Restaurant Main Deli Has Apparently Shut Down
Google has labelled the restaurant "permanently closed."
Senior Editor
May 08, 2023, 8:19 PM
Boulevard Saint-Laurent restaurant Main Deli has closed its doors for the last time, according to reports. The Montreal smoked meat purveyor's website no longer functions. Google has labelled the restaurant "permanently closed."
CTV News reports the restaurant left a notice on its front door announcing the closure. The Montreal Gazette cites one Frédéric Serre for the news. In a Facebook post, he purports to have spoken to the restaurant manager, who reportedly named "high food and labour costs as reasons behind the sudden closure," Serre wrote.
MTL Blog attempted to reach out to Main Deli via email for confirmation and additional information but the email bounced back.