The Liberals Will Get A Minority Government In Canada's Election, The CBC Projects
Again.
1h
Justin Trudeau's Liberals will get a minority government following Canada's 2021 election, the CBC projects. The public broadcaster projected earlier in the evening that the Liberals would win a government, but it was not immediately clear whether the party would claim a minority or majority of seats in the House of Commons, the CBC said.
The result, of course, is that it's possible little will change in the balance of power in the next parliament. The Liberals have held a minority government since the last federal election in 2019.
As of the time of writing, Elections Canada has not released results for all ridings.
