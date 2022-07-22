Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

chungchun rice dog

Korean Kogo Spot Chungchun Opened A New Location In Côte-des-Neiges

The first 400 kogos will only be $2.99!

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Korean rice dogs from Chungchun.

@chungchun.qc | Instagram

Chungchun first arrived in Montreal two years ago and the famous Korean rice dog resto has since expanded all across the 514 — giving Montrealers across the island a taste of their delish kogos.

The company has now opened a new counter in Côte-des-Neiges, its ninth spot in Quebec.

Given how busy Chungchun's downtown Montreal and Chinatown locations can get, having yet another option might allow you to get your hands on a kogo a 'lil bit quicker (hopefully).

The new location officially opened its doors Friday and is offering up its first 400 rice dogs for only $2.99.

"This Friday, July 22, the first 400 kogos will be sold for $2.99. A limit of two per client. Come and enjoy it with your families, friends, and kids, everyone is invited," Chungchun wrote on Instagram.

If you aren't there in time to snag the sweet deal — or, in this case, savoury deal — don't fret, as Chungchun's rice dogs are all usually under $10 anyway, ranging in price from $5.25 to $8.50.

Customers can enjoy a variety of kogos, including the original Chungchun beef sausage 'dog, the Gamsung 'dog made with potato, the Half Mozzarella, the Ramen Chip (their signature rice dog coated in ramen noodles) and the vegan sausage option made from lentils, to name a few.

Chungchung's kogos can also be paired with one or several of its sauces: spicy mayo, sweetened chilli sauce, chipotle, honey mustard, bbq sauce, mustard, and ketchup.

To wash down the fried, batter-coated wiener, Chungchun has homemade pineapple drinks and homemade iced coffee.

Bon appétit!

Chungchun New Côte-des-Neiges Location

Price: 💸

Address: 5536A, ch. de la Côte-des-Neiges, Montréal, QC

Website

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

